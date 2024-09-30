Ticketmaster set to ditch dynamic pricing as Oasis announce five new concert dates

The dates add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009. Picture: Oasis

By Will Conroy

Oasis have announced five stadium shows across North America as part of their reunion tour with the band confirming the controversial dynamic pricing model will not be used for ticket sales.

These add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009.

Posting the dates on social media and their website, Oasis have announced concerts in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

The Gallagher brothers will begin the North American leg of the tour in Canada on 24 August and will conclude it in Mexico on 12 September.

The band originally announced 17 concerts in the UK and Ireland in 2025 after their 15-year split before adding a further two dates at Wembley Stadium due to “phenomenal demand”.

The band will appear twice in Dublin and Cardiff, three times in Edinburgh , five times in their hometown Manchester and seven times in London.

Announcing the North America shows, the band said: "America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

Pre-sale tickets will be released on 3 October, while the general sale will take place on 4 October and the band have said on their website they "strongly advise that those wishing to purchase tickets register in advance of the sale with Ticketmaster".

In an official statement Oasis said Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model - where prices vary based on demand - will not be used.

They said the model "remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting" to keep prices for many fans "lower than the market rate" but when "unprecedented ticket demand" is "combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand it can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans".

"We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently," Oasis said.

Fans were left paying as much as £350 per ticket for the UK and Ireland shows - around £200 more than had been advertised due to extremely high demand.

The Britpop icons have distanced themselves from the pricing model at the time of the backlash.

A statement said: "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

"While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

Many fans were left disappointed following the UK and Ireland ticket sale. Picture: Oasis

The last time Oasis played in the US was on 20 December 2008, when they played the EagleBank Arena - then known as the Patriot Center - in Fairfax, Virginia.

Liam Gallagher also appeared to hint at a US tour earlier in the month, saying on X in response to a fan: "I love America and I know deep down you love ME."

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion in August, saying: "The great wait is over."

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.