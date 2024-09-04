Oasis announce two extra dates for 2025 reunion tour after thousands miss out on tickets

Oasis have added two extra dates for their 2025 reunion tour. Picture: Oasis

By Flaminia Luck

Oasis have announced two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added to their 2025 reunion tour due to "phenomenal demand".

The extra shows will take place on 27th and 28th September.

In an apparent response to the anger about dynamic pricing, they say tickets will be sold by a 'staggered, invitation-only ballot process'.

Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

The band originally announced 17 concerts in the UK and Ireland in 2025 after their 15-year split.

The band will appear twice in Dublin and Cardiff, three times in Edinburgh and will perform on five occasions in London and hometown Manchester.

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: "The great wait is over."

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis but it has been reported that Paul Arthur's - better known as Bonehead - and the band's original guitarist will be returning.

Many fans were left disappointed following the ticket sale. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.