Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

29 June 2022, 11:34 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 11:38

Travis Barker has been hospitalised in LA
Travis Barker has been hospitalised in LA. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Travis Barker's family have called on people to pray for the Blink-182 drummer after he was hospitalised in Los Angeles with a mystery illness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The husband of Kourtney Kardashian was seen on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

The 46-year-old was reportedly first taken to West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue, but was then transported to Cedars-Sinai.

On Tuesday evening the musician tweeted "God save me".

Later his 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker posted an Instagram story saying "Please send your prayers".

Barker's wife, 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, was pictured by his side.

Barker&squot;s daughter Alabama asked the public for "prayers"
Barker's daughter Alabama asked the public for "prayers". Picture: Getty

Barker's tweet has received a mixed response.

Some fans have commented sending well-wishes.

"All the best to you," wrote on Twitter user.

"Full and speedy recovery to you."

Another wrote: "Not sure about God but I hope the doctors [save him]. Get well Travis Barker."

However others have accused the musician of carrying out a "publicity stunt".

Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in May
Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in May. Picture: Alamy

His illness comes just a month after he married Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The pair got engaged in October and had two weddings prior to their Italian one - a "practise" ceremony on Las Vegas in April, and a service at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May.

