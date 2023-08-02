Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to divorce after 18 years

The Trudeaus announced the split on Instagram earlier today. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage.

The son of former prime mister Pierre Trudeau, who also divorced in office, will split from his wife after "many meaningful and difficult conversations".

A statement from the prime minister's office said both have signed a legal separation agreement.

Mr Trudeau, the 51-year-old son of one of Canada's most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host.

Trudeau and his wife have committed to co-parenting their three children. Picture: Getty

The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister's office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.

They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and nine-year-old Hadrien.

The first lady has played a less visible role in recent years, rarely traveling with the prime minister on official trips. The two were seen together publicly at Canada Day events in Ottawa last month.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment," the statement from his office said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

His office requested respect for their privacy.

Mrs Trudeaus had been absent on the political stage for some years before the announcement. Picture: Getty

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire met as children when she was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel, and they reconnected as adults when they co-hosted a 2003 charity gala.

Mr Trudeau is the second Canadian prime minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 but scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.