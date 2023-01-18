UK inflation falls for second month in a row but food prices are still on the rise

18 January 2023, 07:44 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 07:49

Inflation has fallen slighty as a result of a drop in fuel prices
Inflation has fallen slighty as a result of a drop in fuel prices. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The rate of inflation has fallen for the second month in a row with some analysts pointing at the cost of living crisis beginning to ease.

Inflation fell to 10.5% in the year to December, compared to 10.7% in November.

A fall in fuel prices led to the drop, along with clothing and footwear.

The cost of food has also continued to rise - by 16.9% in the 12 months to December 2022, up from 16.5%, at the highest rate since September 1977.

Inflation is still close to a 40-year high.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: "Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole.

Read more: Nurses return to picket line as temps offered £40 an hour to break strike

Read more: Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

"Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly.

"However, this was offset by increases for coach and air fares as well as overnight hotel accommodation.

"Food costs continue to spike, with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "High inflation is a nightmare for family budgets, destroys business investment and leads to strike action, so however tough, we need to stick to our plan to bring it down.

"While any fall in inflation is welcome, we have a plan to go further and halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy - but it is vital that we take the difficult decisions needed and see the plan through.

"To help families in the meantime, we are providing an average of £3,500 of support for every household over this year and next."

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warned that prices would remain high despite the fall in the CPI rate of inflation.

She said pre-Christmas discounts had helped ease inflation in areas such as clothing, furniture and alcohol, but the Ukraine war was maintaining pressure on energy and food prices.

"While there is some indication that inflation may have reached its peak, prices will remain high in the coming months," she said.

"Retailers are determined to support their customers throughout this cost-of-living crisis.

"They are keeping the price of many essentials affordable, expanding their value ranges, raising pay for their own staff and offering discounts for vulnerable groups."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Damage caused by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

Ukraine’s interior minister among 17 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

Fukushima residents outside Tokyo High Court

Tokyo court upholds acquittals of ex-power chiefs over Fukushima disaster

A helicopter has crashed near a nursery near Kyiv, injuring five people it's been reported.

Two children and three senior Kyiv officials among 16 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine

Richard Watkinson was found dead

Senior Met Police officer accused of having a secret room full of child porn and boys' pants 'found dead at home'

Alvin Chau

Suncity founder jailed for 18 years in Macau for illegal gambling

Breaking
The quake was felt in the regional capital of Manado

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, sparking tsunami fears

A warning has been issued that cake in the office could be harmful

Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

A Qantas jet is parked on the tarmac next to firetrucks at Sydney International Airport after making an emergency landing in Sydney

Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after issuing mayday call over Pacific

Minaal Salam

Death crash driver 'knocked down and killed' girl, 5, in 'tragic accident' then 'went to deliver takeaway'

Daniel Jarvis

Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and Rappler CEO, speaks to the media after a court decision at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Philippines We

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

Polar bear walks along

Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village

An apology has been issued after 'sexual noises' were heard when live television coverage of the FA Cup was 'sabotaged' by a prankster - but host Gary Lineker saw the funny side.

'Sex noise phone prank' interrupts FA Cup coverage live on TV as host Gary Lineker sees funny side

A recruitment company which provides temps to the health service is reportedly offering nurses £40 an hour to cross NHS picket lines, as a two-day strike over pay begins.

Nurses return to picket line as temps offered £40 an hour to break strike

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.

Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.

Home Office staff 'advised to avoid referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation
The Graham Norton Show – London

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

Biden

White House defends delayed classified document disclosure

The family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison have spoken of their devastation over the tragedy and say they're 'grappling to understand' what happened.

Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1

Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt
World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby
Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule our nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'
Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit