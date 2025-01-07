US reports first human death from bird flu as Louisiana man dies, health officials say

A pelican suspected to have died from H5N1 avian influenza is seen on a beach. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The US has reported the first death of a human caused by bird flu after a Louisiana man died.

The person who died was a man over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying health conditions. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

Health officials announced the death of the man on Monday, marking the first death from the virus in the US.

The man was over 65 years of age and was hospitalised with severe respiratory symptoms.

He had contracted the virus after coming in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock and wild birds.

Few other details have been released about the man.

The tragic milestone comes after at least 67 cases of bird flu have been recorded in the country.

Bird flu is officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1. The man was the only known human case of bird flu identified in Louisiana.

H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds.

In the United States, outbreaks of the currently circulating H5N1 avian influenza viruses in wild birds and poultry have been ongoing since 2022.

As of January 6, 2024, 66 confirmed human cases of H5N1 have been reported across the U.S., with the majority linked to exposure to infected poultry or dairy cows.

A man in a protective body suit walks past a sign warning of a outbreak of the H7 strain of bird flu, at Eastwood Farm, near Banbury in 2008. Picture: Getty

There has been no human-to-human virus transmission in the U.S. yet.

In a statement, the Louisiana Department of Health said its “extensive public health investigation has identified no additional H5N1 cases nor evidence of person-to-person transmission.”

It added: “This patient remains the only human case of H5N1 in Louisiana.

“The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient.”

The health department says that while the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk.

In two other cases – a Missouri adult and a child in California – health officials are yet to determine how the virus was caught.

They urge people to take extra care, saying: “The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure.

“That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses.”