'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

22 September 2023, 12:06 | Updated: 22 September 2023, 12:19

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments
Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sadiq Khan has said Sir Keir Starmer is right to want a better deal with the European Union, after the Labour leader was filmed saying he didn't want to "diverge" from the bloc.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Khan backed the Labour leader, who said last week that there was "a lot more common ground than you might think" between Britain and Brussels.

Sir Keir appeared to row back from his comments on Friday morning, saying there was "no case for rejoining the EU, no case for the customs union or the single market."

London mayor Mr Khan told LBC: "The current deal we have with the European Union isn't working. It's an extreme hard Brexit deal we've got with the European Union."

Apparently citing research from a pro-EU think tank, Mr Khan said that GDP was 5.5% less than it would have been if the UK had stayed in the EU, trade in goods and services was about 7% less, and investment was down by around 11%. These figures are not universally accepted.

Read more: 'Immense damage' done by Brexit is something I cannot ignore: Sadiq Khan attacks government 'denial'

Read more: 'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day

Bim Afolami on Keir Starmer's pledge to re-negotiate Brexit

Mr Khan added: "What I'd like to see us us get a better deal with the European Union. I think that there's nothing wrong in saying that the current deal is not working, let's get a better deal with the European Union.

"We know that the current deal we have is up for review in 2025. I think Keir Starmer is right to say 'look sector by sector, we should be looking at the deal with the EU and improving it.'"

Mr Khan has long been a vocal critic of Brexit and has flown the EU flag at City Hall until he was blocked by the government.

Sir Keir was speaking at a conference for progressive leaders in Montreal on Saturday. His comments were criticised by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that Britain was already making a "tremendous success" out of leaving the EU and would continue to do so.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt warns Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said in comments revealed by Sky News: "Most of the conflict with the UK being outside of the UK [sic] arises in so far as the UK wants to diverge and do different things to the rest of our EU partners," the Labour leader said.

"Obviously the more we share values, the more we share a future together, the less the conflict. And actually different ways of solving problems become available.

"Actually we don't want to diverge, we don't want to lower standards, we don't want to rip up environmental standards, working standards for people that work, food standards and all the rest of it.

"So suddenly, you're in a space where, notwithstanding the obvious fact that we're outside the EU and not in the [European Economic Area], there's a lot more common ground than you might think."

Nick Ferrari discusses Brexit with Jeremy Hunt

But Mr Hunt hit back at Sir Keir’s admission, telling LBC: "Those kinds of comments about not wanting to diverge will worry a lot of people, that what he really wants to do is unpick Brexit."

He went on: “We are going to make a tremendous success of Brexit, we have already started to do so, and there is lots more to come.

“We want to be good friends with our neighbours across the channel.

“Any suggestion you want to align our laws with the EU will worry a lot of the people who voted for Brexit.”

Sir Keir appeared to pull back from his comments on Friday morning, saying that there was "no case for rejoining the single makret and the customs union".

Sir Keir Starmer with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Sir Keir Starmer with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

"Equally, we will not be a rule-taker," he added. "The rules and laws of this country will be made in parliament according to the national interest.

"But that does not mean that a Labour government wants to lower standards on food, lower standards on peoples' rights at work. The Labour Party has been completely consistent on this."

Earlier this week the Labour chief admitted he wants to strike a new deal with Brussels – in a bid to try and improve our agreement.

But he was forced to shut down speculation that he could join an EU-wide agreement to take more migrants from the bloc after his comments sparked a backlash.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Khan announced the members of a new London Policing Board to oversee and scrutinise reform of the Metropolitan Police.

The idea of the body was recommended by Baroness Casey in her review of the force back in March. The former Victims' Commissioner was appointed to lead an independent review of culture and standards into the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard.

But the social media posts of some members have called their suitability into question.

One of the members of the new body is Sayce Holmes-Lewis – the CEO of the mentoring organization Mentivity – who has expressed strong views on social media.

He has previously tweeted: "The overarching culture within the Met is deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society" – he has also described the force as a "cancer".

In a later tweet, he added "this is how the Met Police has always been, and that is reflective of this country’s white imperialist and deeply racist DNA" and "I do not trust or respect the Met Police."

Mr Holmes-Lewis has also seemingly called for the forcible overthrowing of the Conservative government. He previously posted on social media “we don’t live in a democracy, this is a fascist dictatorship... We have to overthrow and oust this government through force before it’s too late. Enough is enough."

Khan said he did not support "the forceful overthrowing of anybody".

"What we've got is 12 independent people who've been chosen on their expertise who will be on the board assisting me, supporting the police and holding them to account."

Smoke rising from the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea

Ukraine ‘launches missile strike on headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet’

Jeremy Hunt has refused to guarantee he will keep the pension triple lock

'Very worrying' Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto, says Age UK

The final 111 Wilko stores will close on Sunday October 8

Exact date the final Wilko store will close for good - see the full list of all 111 stores that will go

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Intel in Silicon Valley

EU hits Intel with £327.3 million antitrust fine in computer chip case

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for praying "silently" outside an abortion clinic

Police apologise to Christian campaigner arrested after 'silently praying' outside abortion clinic

Matt Hancock was grilled by SAS veterans over his lockdown affair

'When we dish out orders we live by them': SAS veterans brutally grill Matt Hancock over lockdown affair

It is going to be a fickle end to September

Exact date frost to hit as temperatures plummet to 2C ahead of mini Autumn heatwave next week

Russia's Black Sea naval headquarters has been hit by a missile strike

'British' missile smashes into Russian Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea, sending plume of smoke billowing into the sky

A woman died in the hit-and-run collision in Hackney

Woman cyclist, 36, killed in east London hit-and-run as police hunt occupants of car who fled scene

The man scaled the Cheessegrater on Friday morning

Half naked man scales London's 225m Cheesegrater skyscraper as shocked officer workers look on

Maddy Cusack died on Wednesday

Heartbroken brother of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack pays tribute after her death aged 27

Police have confirmed they are investigating an 'aggravated robbery'

'Please don't shoot my grandad': 11-year-old boy's plea as armed gang hold gun to his head in raid on family home

Steam rises from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines in 2021

Schools shut as gases from volcano make children ill

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month

Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'
Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif

New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl
Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground
Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel
Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up
Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan's military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech

