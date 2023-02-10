'Move out of the way, Rishi Sunak': Labour holds West Lancashire with big majority in byelection

10 February 2023, 05:27

Ashley Dalton told the Government to move out of the way
Ashley Dalton told the Government to move out of the way. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

"Move out of the way" was the message to the Tories from the newly-elected Labour MP in West Lancashire.

Ashley Dalton demanded a general election after retaining the seat for her party with an 8,326 majority over the Conservative challenger Mike Prendergast. She took 14,068 votes.

It represented a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.

"Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country," she said in her victory speech.

"They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do not have confidence in them to govern or the Prime Minister to lead.

"Prime Minister, your Government has no ideas or a plan to address the big issues facing our country, like record levels of child poverty and people dying waiting for ambulances."

Read more: Nadine Dorries to quit as Tory MP over 'infighting and lack of cohesion' in Conservative party

She added: "These are testing times for our country. I have had hundreds of conversations with voters and I know how hard life has become and the unthinkable choices people are having to face - paying their bills or buying food.

"Rishi Sunak's Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern. His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country and the voters tonight have sent a message to the Prime Minister - your Government is failing British people.

"Move out of the way. Let Labour take over and it's time for a general election."

The byelection was triggered after Labour's Rosie Cooper resigned last year to become chairwoman of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Read more: Minister brands controversial Tory MP '30p Lee' a 'good thing for the Conservative Party'

The Tory voted dipped below 30%, the first time since Tony Blair won a landslide in 1997.

Although Labour was always confident of retaining the seat, the Conservative result could prove to be an indicator of how much work the Government has to do between now and the next general election.

Rishi Sunak is hoping to stabilise the economy in that time, with new party chairman Greg Hands – replacing Nadhim Zahawi – tasked with preparing for the vote.

Reform UK finished ahead of the Liberal Democrats, taking 997 to the Lib Dems' 918.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former vice president Mike Pence

Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Donald Trump – source

Ukraine is reportedly prepared to use British-supplied long-range missiles to strike the annexed peninsula of Crimea, in a potential major escalation of western involvement in the conflict.

Ukraine 'prepared to use British long-range missiles to hit Crimea' as war-torn nation braces for 'new, huge invasion'

SpaceX Starship Test

SpaceX moves closer to sending giant Starship into orbit after engines test

MPs will receive a 2.9 percent pay increase from 1 April, taking their salary from £84,144 to £86,584, as the Government remains locked in bitter row with unions over public sector pay rises.

MPs' pay to rise by 2.9 percent in April, upping their salary to £86,584

Over 20,500 people are now confirmed to have died in following the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll tops 20,500 as hope fades in search for survivors

Monterey’s Dennis the Menace statue

Missing Dennis the Menace statue found in lake

Aerial photo showing the destruction in a city in southern Turkey

Push to find survivors of ‘disaster of the century’ as death toll tops 20,000

A seed finch

‘Finch-smuggling kingpin’ jailed in New York

Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s Ramaphosa declares ‘state of disaster’ amid electricity crisis

Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

New York woman convicted over poisoned cheesecake identity theft bid

An Oldowan flake at the site in Kenya

Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools

Trucks with aid for Syria follow a UN vehicle at the Turkish crossing point

Aid trucks reach Syrian enclave days after quake

Ex-US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been restored after he was banned from the platforms in the wake of the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts restored after ban in wake of January 6 riot

Nadine Dorries will not stand at the next General Election

Nadine Dorries to quit as Tory MP over 'infighting and lack of cohesion' in Conservative party

People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey

Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle.

Press watchdog launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article after over 25,000 complaints

Latest News

See more Latest News

The remnants of the balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

Emma Thompson said intimacy coordinators are "absolutely essential" to protect young women

Intimacy coaches on Hollywood film sets are 'absolutely essential' to protect young women, says Emma Thompson
The answer from Britain to Zelenskyy's urgent request for fighter jets to support the war effort is "much nearer no than yes", Andrew Marr says.

Andrew Marr: Britain's answer to Zelenskyy's warplane plea now sounds much nearer to a 'no', what's going on?
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94

Footage emerged of Kate at the Dracaena Centre wearing a long red dress and long black boots, where she is joined in a circle with parents and staff singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey

Kate Middleton joins in on Hokey Cokey during first Cornwall visit with new royal title

An Indian woman with a cow

Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Volodymyr Zelensky at the EU summit in Brussels

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Tamer Hassan, 54, held back tears as he spoke about his family who are still missing in Turkey following the earthquake

Gangster movie legend Tamer Hassan admits family are trapped below rubble in Turkey as death toll hits 17,100
The Church of England's General Synod has voted in favour of a motion to offer blessings to same-sex couples

Church of England votes in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit