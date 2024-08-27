Central London’s busiest station is set to unveil a massive new Wetherspoon pub next week

The Lion & The Unicorn will open in The Sidings, within the former Eurostar terminus, on Tuesday September 3, the pub group said. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

JD Wetherspoon is set to unveil a new pub at London Waterloo station next week, following an investment of £2.8 million.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The popular pub chain announced that the new venue will create 70 jobs.

Named The Lion & The Unicorn, the pub will open on Tuesday, September 3, in The Sidings, located in the area that once housed the Eurostar terminus.

Operating hours will be from 6:30 am to midnight Monday through Thursday, 6:30 am to 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 am to midnight on Sundays.

Wetherspoon's spokesperson noted, "The new pub will focus on offering real ales and traditional ciders, along with a variety of craft and world beers. We will be serving an extensive selection of draught ales and bottled beers, including options from local and regional brewers."

Read more: The lost art of pub etiquette: From improper queuing to rogue Guinness orderers - a plea for proper pint protocol

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson opens new pub as fans queue for hours to be among the first inside

The interior design of the pub draws inspiration from the historical architecture of The Lion And Unicorn Pavilion, a popular attraction at the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Barry Brewster, Wetherspoon's regional manager, commented, "We are excited to welcome patrons to The Lion & The Unicorn. We believe the pub will make a significant contribution to Waterloo's vibrant social scene."

This new opening follows Brewdog's launch of its flagship site at the station in 2022, which was then the largest pub in the UK.

Although Wetherspoon has downsized its estate in recent years—selling or surrendering leases on 26 of its locations since November—the company reaffirmed last month its long-term goal to expand its portfolio from 801 to 1,000 venues.

Floor-to-ceiling windows around the pub will offer views of the train station concourse.

It will be the second multimillion-pound Wetherspoon pub to open at a major London station this year, after the chain launched a £2.3m Captain Flinders pub near Euston in January.

Wetherspoon, which reported a surge in sales in its half-year results, trades from just over 800 UK sites.

Wetherspoon chairman and founder, Tim Martin, said: ‘We are looking forward to opening our new pub. We are confident it will appeal to a wide range of people and be a great asset to the station itself.’

Sian Evans, the management director of LCR property developers, added: ‘The Sidings at Waterloo is set to become one of London’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations. The new Wetherspoon pub will provide another great reason for people to visit.’