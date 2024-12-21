William and Kate to launch mental health programme in Sandringham

William and Kate are launching a new mental health charity. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Prince and Princess of Wales are working with a local charity to launch a mental health programme aiming to support those living on the Sandringham Estate and surrounding area.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal pair are co-funding a new pilot programme with Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which will provide additional mental health support for rural and farming communities.

The new pilot will aim to reach across the 1,500-strong community in Northwest Norfolk, nearly half of whom live on the Sandringham Estate.

The programme will last two years and officially launches in 2025.

As well as face-to-face counselling, the programme will also run targeted sessions such as parent and toddler groups, menopause and men's groups.

William and Kate hope that, if the programme is successful, it can become a blueprint for rural mental health funding across the UK.

Read more: Charles jokes he's 'still alive' on visit to east London, with cancer treatment to continue into next year

Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/pL3t13sTlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 19, 2024

There will be a rollout of mental health training to local employers so that members of the community can be better supported in looking after their mental health before they hit a crisis point.

The programme follows William's pledge earlier this year to provide mental health support for tenant farmers on the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Sonja Chilvers, interim chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: "We are all too aware of the specific mental health challenges faced by people in rural settings, particularly those in the farming community.

"We're delighted to be working with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who know our Northwest Norfolk communities well, and we are keen to see the difference that this pilot will make to local people's mental health.

"Our innovative new partnership will drive proactive outreach and preventative measures to the whole community and form a vital step in better protecting the wellbeing of local people.

"If successful, it could be used as an example and replicated in other rural estates and communities across the UK.

"Delivering these new services is part of an exciting series of developments for our charity in Northwest Norfolk, as we also prepare to launch our new-look Talking Therapies service from our REST Heacham site, opening up free counselling for people experiencing anxiety and depression."