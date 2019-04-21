Alastair Campbell Admits He May Not Vote Labour In European Elections

21 April 2019, 12:18

Alastair Campbell, who was one of the key figures behind New Labour's election wins, said he would not vote for the Labour Party in the European Parliament elections unless there was certainty about their commitment to a second referendum.

Tony Blair's former spokesperson has admitted to Iain Dale that he might not for the Labour Party at the European Parliament elections next month.

Alastair Campbell, who was one of the key figures behind New Labour's election wins, said he would not vote for the Labour Party if it was "trying to look one way and the other".

"I'd find it difficult to stand for the Labour Party until I know with absolute certainty what the policies are going to be," he said.

"I hope the Labour Party is clear that the policy that Tom Watson set out today, that John McDonnell repeatedly sets out, that Keir Starmer repeatedly says, that there has to be some element of a 'People's Vote' attached to the outcome of these negotiations, I will definitely vote for that."

Iain Dale said: "To be clear, you won't [vote Labour] if they continue with their current policy?"

Mr Campbell replied: "If there is a lack of clarity about what their attachment and commitment to the principle of a second referendum, which is their policy, but the tone around that policy I think is very important now we're at the European elections."

More to follow.

