Baroness Smith of Basildon Admits Anti-Semitism Affected Labour Vote

4 May 2018, 17:50

The former Labour MP for Basildon believes Labour did well, but admits anti-semitism problems have affected the vote.

Iain Dale argued that the Conservatives have taken key marginal seats and argues that votes for Labour were in areas they were already in control of.

However, the former Labour MP for Basildon, Angela Evans Smith, Baroness Smith of Basildon, was optimistic about Labour's performance, pointing out that Labour have made successful gains in Swindon, Thurrock and Milton Keynes South.

She said the Conservatives have not produced results that the party should be particularly proud of.

"I know they're trying to draw great comfort from this, personally I wouldn't."

Iain Dale and Baroness Smith of Basildon
Picture: LBC

She did however, express concern about the anti-semitism problems in the Labour Party, which she says caused the loss of votes for Labour in Barnet, which went to the Conservatives in the end.

"There's work to do to build up that trust."

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader