Barry Gardiner Tries To Explain What Labour's Brexit Position Is

Barry Gardiner explained Labour's Brexit position live on LBC - and listeners were still left none the wiser.

The Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade was the guest on Iain Dale's show last night, taking calls from listeners.

On the day that Labour's governing body approved their Brexit position, Mr Gardiner tried to explain exactly what it was.

He told LBC: "If we can't get changes to their bad deal and we can't get a General Election, then Labour backs the option of a public vote. It's as simple as that."

Iain suggested that means nothing has changed, but Mr Gardiner insisted: "I'm proud of the fact that the Labour Party is the only party that will be going into those European elections actually trying to appeal to both sides of the public."

But Iain asked him: "Is that really possible? We hear a lot about having cake and eating it, don't we?"

Iain Dale spoke to Labour's Barry Gardiner in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The response from the listeners suggested it isn't going to be easy. One listener wrote: "Barry Gardiner was on LBC last night for an hour and I still don’t know what Labour's Brexit policy is!"

Another stated: "Barry Gardiner just said on LBC - and I quote - that he wants a Brexit that “doesn’t undermine the economy”. Do you ever get the impression we are banging our heads against a brick wall?"

Michael Ellis summed up the interview: "Labour have finally been found out. They have been playing politics with people's lives all the way along, The car crash interview with Barry Gardiner proves it."