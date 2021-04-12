Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC she was "shocked" to see people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown restrictions in England have been eased.

The exchange between Rachel in Ealing and LBC's Iain Dale comes after gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops in England welcomed back customers today.

Rachel told Iain: "I just wanted to say I was just driving home having gone to the supermarket in west London.

"And I was shocked at what I saw, which was two barbers in the same sort of stretch of road a couple of doors apart [which were] full as one would expect.

"Nobody who worked there was wearing a mask, nobody who was waiting to be seen was wearing a mask [and] none of the clients who were being worked on were wearing a mask."

Having eased lockdown restrictions in England, Boris Johnson has urged the public to "behave responsibly".

Mr Johnson said: "I'm sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it's a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed.

"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme."

