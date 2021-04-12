Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

12 April 2021, 21:25

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC she was "shocked" to see people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown restrictions in England have been eased.

The exchange between Rachel in Ealing and LBC's Iain Dale comes after gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops in England welcomed back customers today.

Rachel told Iain: "I just wanted to say I was just driving home having gone to the supermarket in west London.

"And I was shocked at what I saw, which was two barbers in the same sort of stretch of road a couple of doors apart [which were] full as one would expect.

"Nobody who worked there was wearing a mask, nobody who was waiting to be seen was wearing a mask [and] none of the clients who were being worked on were wearing a mask."

Having eased lockdown restrictions in England, Boris Johnson has urged the public to "behave responsibly".

Mr Johnson said: "I'm sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it's a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed.

"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme."

READ MORE: Shoppers and drinkers take advantage of new freedoms as lockdown eases
READ MORE: Customers scramble into shop as non-essential retail reopens in England

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The Northern Ireland Secretary was speaking to LBC

Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale| Watch Again

Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The next phase of the vaccine rollout can begin after the most vulnerable were vaccinated.

Next phase of UK Covid vaccinations to begin after all priority groups offered dose
Multiple victims have been reported at a school shooting in Knoxville.

'Multiple' victims reported at high school shooting in Tennessee
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the nation to "behave responsibly" as life took another step back towards normality

Shoppers and drinkers take advantage of new freedoms as lockdown restrictions eased
Surge testing has commenced to try and detect any more cases of the South Africa variant

'Largest surge testing yet' starts after South Africa variant found in South London
Rishi Sunak has been told to explain his role in the David Cameron lobbying row

Rishi Sunak told to 'explain himself' in Parliament over Cameron lobbying texts
Jack Merritt's mother tearfully described her son as a "force for good in the world"

London Bridge terror victim's mother pays tearful tribute to son
The former cabinet minister and Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Williams of Crosby, has died aged 90

Baroness Shirley Williams dies at the age of 90

Hundreds of people queued outside shops on London's Oxford Street on Monday morning

Lockdown easing: What are the coronavirus rules in the four nations of the UK?
Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England
Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Prince Philip

Boris Johnson leads tributes to 'father of the nation' Prince Philip