Caller who lost his mum to Covid describes his pain five months on

By EJ Ward

"I felt lost, so alone" Cliff called LBC just hours after his mother died from coronavirus and now he's called to update listeners.

Cliff in Hoddesdon last spoke to Iain Dale five months ago, just hours after his mother had died with coronavirus.

"Felt lost, so alone," Cliff told LBC he didn't really know what had happened to him and he was totally unable to take it in.

The emotional caller told Iain he felt let down by the NHS, not the staff but by the system and the way his mother was dealt with "left at home to die."

He told LBC even five months later he still suffers from Covid symptoms, feeling unable to breathe and still feeling confused as to what happened.

When LBC host Iain asked Cliff if he was still struggling to cope with it the caller said he was "struggling to accept it".

That was possibly one of the most emotionally challenging shows I have ever presented on @LBC. My heart goes out to Cliff in Hoddesdon who phoned in to tell me his Mum had died 2 hours previously from Coronavirus. Huge outpouring of love for Cliff from our listeners. — Iain Dale (@IainDale) March 27, 2020

"There's so many questions still left unanswered for me," Cliff said, adding "why did three ambulances come and not take her in?"

"Clearly she was 70, I just felt they were shielding the NHS."

Cliff said he didn't feel any animosity at all towards NHS workers, in fact he thanked them for putting their lives at risk.

"I just feel the Government and everyone was just so scared of what's happening, maybe it wasn't being honest about what's going on," he said.

"I want answers, but I also want honesty."

On the line with Cliff was Lianna Champ a bereavement expert with over 40 years' experience in funeral care and grief counselling and author of 'How To Grieve Like A Champ'.

Lianna was then able to spend some time giving advice on bereavement to the LBC caller.

