Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

13 March 2023, 21:53

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Baroness Pauline Neville-Jones - Conservative peer, former chair of the British Joint Intelligence Committee and also a former Security Minister.
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West - who is the party’s Cabinet Office, Women and Equalities, and Scotland, spokesperson.
  • Njambi McGrath - Comedian and actor.
  • David Buik - Businessman and financial commentator, who hosts the Global Original Podcast 'Money with David Buik and Michael Wilson.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

