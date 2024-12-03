Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

3 December 2024, 21:29

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Catherine McKinnell – Minister of State for School Standards, and Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North.
  • Sir John Hayes – Conservative MP for South Holland and the Deepings.
  • Janet Daley – political columnist for the Sunday Telegraph.
  • Aggie Chambré – LBC’s Political Correspondent.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

