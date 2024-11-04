Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again
4 November 2024, 21:34
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lord Darroch - Crossbench peer and former British Ambassador to the United States
- Jennifer Ewing - Spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK
- Zoe Strimpel - journalist, author and Sunday Telegraph columnist
- John Scardino - UK vice-chair of Democrats Abroad UK
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.