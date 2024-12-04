Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

4 December 2024, 21:22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Chris Curtis – Labour MP for Milton Keynes North
  • Kishan Devani – former Deputy Chair of the London Conservatives, and a former Conservative Parliamentary and London candidate
  • Matt Warman - Former Conservative MP and Digital Minister - who has put himself forward to be the party's candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election
  • Emma Sinclair – tech entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Enterprise Alumni

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

