Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Chris Curtis – Labour MP for Milton Keynes North

Kishan Devani – former Deputy Chair of the London Conservatives, and a former Conservative Parliamentary and London candidate

Matt Warman - Former Conservative MP and Digital Minister - who has put himself forward to be the party's candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election

Emma Sinclair – tech entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Enterprise Alumni

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.