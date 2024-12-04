Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again
4 December 2024, 21:22
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Chris Curtis – Labour MP for Milton Keynes North
- Kishan Devani – former Deputy Chair of the London Conservatives, and a former Conservative Parliamentary and London candidate
- Matt Warman - Former Conservative MP and Digital Minister - who has put himself forward to be the party's candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election
- Emma Sinclair – tech entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Enterprise Alumni
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.