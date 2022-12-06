Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

6 December 2022, 21:28

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Kit Malthouse – Conservative MP for North West Hampshire, and former Secretary of State for Education.
  • Catherine McKinnell – Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, Chair of the Petitions Committee and former Shadow Attorney General.
  • Mathew Hulbert – Liberal Democrat Councillor and Contributor of HuffPost UK.
  • Amy Hart – TV personality and former Love Island contestant.

Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of fraud

Donald Trump's company found guilty of tax fraud, in case 'about greed and cheating'

Michael Stokes

Ninth man in blood-soaked 50-person wedding brawl jailed for two years, taking total family prison term to nearly 16 years
1

Mug at first sight: Police searching for drugs suspect inundated with messages from admirers of 'stunning' mugshot
Ms Keothavong and husband Bretherton

Husband of former British tennis no.1 Anne Keothavong 'raped woman and pinned her down to the bed'
Flares being set off on Edgware Road on Tuesday night

London's Edgware Road goes wild after Morocco knock out Spain in surprise World Cup penalty victory
1

Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader in Westminster after Ian Blackford resignation

Windfarms may now be built on land after a policy u-turn

Rishi Sunak U-turns on onshore wind farms after backbench rebellion led by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
1

Andrew Marr: 'Will strikes misery get so acute the government has to surrender to pay rise demands?'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes