Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Kit Malthouse – Conservative MP for North West Hampshire, and former Secretary of State for Education.

Catherine McKinnell – Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, Chair of the Petitions Committee and former Shadow Attorney General.

Mathew Hulbert – Liberal Democrat Councillor and Contributor of HuffPost UK.

Amy Hart – TV personality and former Love Island contestant.

Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/