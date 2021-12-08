Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

8 December 2021, 16:51

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Christian Wakeford - Conservative MP for Bury South

Layla Moran - Chair of the Coronavirus APPG and Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West

Edwina Currie - Writer, broadcaster and former Conservative MP and Minister

Jamie Driscoll, Labour Metro Mayor of the North Tyne Combined Authority

Adam Bienkov - Chief Westminster Correspondent for Byline Times

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

