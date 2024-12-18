Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again
18 December 2024, 21:50
Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 18/12/24
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Fuse ODG - Singer, songwriter and rapper.
- Ava Vidal - Comedian and journalist.
- Liz Kershaw - Broadcaster - who is the UK’s second longest serving female national radio DJ.
- Dr Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford - who is the author of books including 'The Great Crashes: Lessons from Global Meltdowns and How to Prevent Them'.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.