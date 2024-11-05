Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

5 November 2024, 21:47

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Larry Sanders – brother of US Senator and former Democratic Presidential primary contender Bernie Sanders, and former Health and Social Care Spokesperson for the Green Party
  • Greg Swenson – Chair of Republicans Overseas UK
  • Elisabeth Braw – Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council and columnist for Foreign Policy magazine
  • Tom Rivers – broadcaster, journalist and former London Correspondent for ABC News Radio

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch Again

Cross

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale pays tribute to Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond achieved the impossible, British politics will miss him and I will miss my friend

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/10 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/06 | Watch again

Cross Question 25/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/06 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/06 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jason Hoganson

Actor freed early after being jailed for assaulting ex now on the run from prison after breaching licence conditions
Polling stations across US battleground states Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan have received non-credible bomb threats from Russian email addresses, the FBI says.

FBI investigating 'Russian' bomb threats to polling stations across swing states

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Road to the White House: The key swing states that will decide the 2024 US Election

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery

Jeremy Clarkson issues major health update after life-changing surgery as he tells fans he is 'better than ever'
A man has been arrested at the US Capitol after he was found to smell like fuel, and police discovered a flare gun and torch on him.

Man armed with flare gun and torch arrested at US Capitol on Election Day, police say

Israeli PM Netanyahu has fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant in surprise announcement

Donald Trump after casting his vote on Tuesday

Donald Trump claims he's 'very confident' of victory in US election race after casting his ballot
Conor McGregor has been accused of raping and choking a woman in a Dublin hotel

Conor McGregor accused of raping and choking woman after snorting cocaine

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/11 | Watch again

Trump and Harris go head to head

US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?