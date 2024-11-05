Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Larry Sanders – brother of US Senator and former Democratic Presidential primary contender Bernie Sanders, and former Health and Social Care Spokesperson for the Green Party

Greg Swenson – Chair of Republicans Overseas UK

Elisabeth Braw – Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council and columnist for Foreign Policy magazine

Tom Rivers – broadcaster, journalist and former London Correspondent for ABC News Radio

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.