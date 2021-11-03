Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

3 November 2021, 17:43

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Baroness Katy Clark: Labour MSP for West Scotland and Labour peer
  • Alun Cairns: Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan
  • Konstantin Kisin: Comedian and podcaster
  • Joseph Harker: Senior Editor, Diversity and Deployment for the Guardian

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

