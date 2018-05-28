Former Ofsted Head Says Lowering Students Self Esteem Won't Improve Performance

Sir Michael Wilshaw said that "it's not about ranking" as one head teacher introduces 'rank order' at a school in south east London.

"You dom't improve their performance by lowering their confidence, lowering their self esteem, which is often very low because of their background and they've failed previously," he said.

The former head teacher also said that "children now know that unless they do succeed in school, they're not going to get the jobs in today's society."