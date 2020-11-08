Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely

8 November 2020, 00:33

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A former Republican strategist has told LBC how the Lincoln Project campaigned against Donald Trump and plan to rid his party of so-called 'Trumpism' forever.

Co-founder of the campaign group Rick Wilson said he believes the Democrats were not able to win the US election by themselves and decided to form a coalition of former Republican and anti-Trump strategists, press officers and campaigners last year.

"We felt and had all written about how the Democrats were not equipped politically to mount the kind of campaign against Donald Trump that they needed to win," he said.

"We X in a variety of key states in this election, including the vital states that are wins for Joe Biden."

Asked by Iain Dale whether the Lincoln Project was now "dead" because it successfully helped defeat the President, Mr Wilson explained the Project's aim is rid the US of Trumpism entirely.

"Our objective from the beginning was not simply to defeat Donald Trump, but to defeat Trumpism and all the enablers of Trumpism in the country," he replied.

A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election
A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election. Picture: LBC/PA Images

He confirmed plans to begin campaigning in the special Senate race in Georgia, where incumbent Senator and Trump supporter Kelly Lafleur is standing for the Republicans.

Mr Wilson accused the Senator of "getting involved with and supporting candidates" that believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

He added that he does not want Joe Biden to face a situation where he is president but has a Republican-controlled Senate blocking his way.

"We don't want to see a situation where President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have to face an obstructive Senate, which is what they've already promised to do," he said.

"They've already promised that they're going to block Covid relief, they're going to block economic relief, they're going to block appointments for the Cabinet and for the Government.

"We believe that they have committed themselves to a path that essentially perpetuates and continues Donald Trump's agenda."

