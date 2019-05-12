Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Jo Swinson - Watch Live From 11am

12 May 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 12:13

In the run up to the EU elections, Iain Dale is interviewing representatives from each of the main parties. This week, it's the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson.

With the European Parliament elections less than a month away, Iain Dale is hosting an hour-long interview and phone-in with representatives from each of the main political parties, and this week it's Jo Swinson from the Lib Dems.

Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson in the LBC studio
Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

In his Sunday shows, Iain Dale has so far interviewed: Anna Soubry, Alastair Campbell, Nigel Farage, and Andrew Adonis.

