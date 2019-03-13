Iain Dale’s Warning To People Calling MPs "Traitors" After No-Deal Brexit Vote

13 March 2019, 20:12 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 21:12

Iain Dale issued this warning to people who branded MPs “traitors” for voting against a no-deal Brexit.

After being bombarded with listeners’ reactions to tonight’s Commons vote, the LBC presenter warned it was not “the British way”.

In another turbulent night in Westminster, MPs rejected crashing out of the European Union without a deal, just 16 days ahead of the scheduled break from Brussels.

Events over the next 24 hours will have a major impact on how, when - and if - the UK leaves the EU.

Votes on delaying Britain's EU exit take place on Thursday.

