John McDonnell's Furious Reaction To Trump's Denial Of NHS Involvement

6 November 2019, 13:46

"My level of trust in Donald Trump is the same as my level of trust for Boris Johnson," said John McDonnell, "Trump made it quite clear back in June the NHS was on the table for negotiation."

The Shadow Chancellor continued,"Boris Johnson will roll over and sell us out."

Iain Dale then repeatedly challenged McDonnell over the privatisation of the NHS and whether Labour were weaponising the health service in order to win the election.

Watch the heated debate above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's election speech

James O'Brien Fact-Checks Boris Johnson's Election Launch Speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 6 November 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

James O'Brien had strong words for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Comments Were "Beyond Disgusting": James O'Brien

Extinction Rebellion win High Court challenge against police