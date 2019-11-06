John McDonnell's Furious Reaction To Trump's Denial Of NHS Involvement

"My level of trust in Donald Trump is the same as my level of trust for Boris Johnson," said John McDonnell, "Trump made it quite clear back in June the NHS was on the table for negotiation."

The Shadow Chancellor continued,"Boris Johnson will roll over and sell us out."

Iain Dale then repeatedly challenged McDonnell over the privatisation of the NHS and whether Labour were weaponising the health service in order to win the election.

Watch the heated debate above.