Kicking The Can Down The Road Makes Theresa May "Deluded": Layla Moran

Layla Moran believes Theresa May is "deluded" for kicking the can down the road and that there are enough MPs in Parliament to put through a so-called People's Vote.

The Liberal Democrat called the Prime Minister "deluded" for kicking the can down the road, describing Brexit "beginning to look like something out of a farce".

Speaking to Iain Dale, Layla Moran said: "What we're waiting for now is leadership, and it's missing from Theresa May.

"What we're seeing is kicking the can down the road"

She added that if Mrs May can 'push it' to as close to the end of March as possible, that people will say it is either no deal or her deal.

- Layla Moran Responds To Lib Dem Leadership Speculation

- Brexit: Latest News

Layla Moran described Theresa May as "deluded" for kicking the can down the road. Picture: LBC / PA

But in disagreement with Iain, she said she believes that there are the numbers in Parliament for a People's Vote.

"If she whipped her MPs and said it's her deal and then we put it to the deal, there are the votes there in Parliament for it," she said.

Iain replied: "You think for a People's Vote there are the votes?"

"Yes," she said.

She added: "I genuinely believe that she doesn't want no-deal, and if we got to the point where it was her deal or no-deal I think then she would start to shift."

Iain responded: "I don't believe she would ever go for a second referendum, I think she would rather quit than do that.

"If there is any sense that there is a deal in the offing, even if it hasn't been done by the end of march I think they would extend article 50 by a few weeks."