Len McCluskey: Jeremy Corbyn's neutral Brexit stance is 'true leadership'

24 November 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 24 November 2019, 14:40

General Secretary of Unite the Union Len McCluskey has told Iain Dale that Jeremy Corbyn's decision to stay neutral on Brexit is a sign of "true leadership".

Len McCluskey told Iain Dale that Brexit has "skewed people's views" and it is up to the Labour Party to show people there are other issues besides Brexit.

Iain then jumps in to question Mr McCluskey, telling him: "It is difficult for people when the leader of the Labour party, the man who wants to be Prime Minister, won't actually provide a lead on Brexit.

"We know from the Question Time debate and the ITV debate that he won't say how he a Prime Minister would vote in a referendum"

"And that is true leadership", replies Mr McCluskey.

Len McCluskey
Len McCluskey. Picture: LBC

"He's on the side of all the people. He's not a leaver or a remainer, what he will do in government is he will negotiate a credible Brexit deal that will protect jobs, protect investments, protect worker's rights and protect the environment.

He continued: "He will deal with the concerns of people who voted leave and then put it back to the people, along with remain, to allow the people to decide.

"I think it's credible that Corbyn is the only leader that won't play the game of division."

