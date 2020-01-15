Manchester grooming scandal: Caller reveals all about his tough life in care

15 January 2020, 08:48 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 08:52

This caller revealed all about his tough life in care - something that was really brought back to him following the Manchester grooming scandal.

Greater Manchester Police has apologised after a report found the force didn't protect dozens of children being sexually abused by Asian gangs in the early 2000s.

It said officers identified 97 potential suspects, but the investigation was closed down because of a lack of resources.

'John' called in to Iain Dale's show and revealed that hearing the story on the radio brought back a lot of memories from his own childhood.

Iain Dale heard this very powerful call about living in care
Iain Dale heard this very powerful call about living in care. Picture: Getty / LBC

During his remarkable call, he revealed he had been put in care after being abused by his father.

But he said that life in care is all about survival if you don't have any family checking in on you.

It's a very powerful call, full of emotion. Listen to it in full at the top of the page.

