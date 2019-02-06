In One Sentence, Donald Tusk Has Made No Deal More Likely: Iain Dale

Donald Tusk has made a no-deal Brexit even more likely with today's outburst, Iain Dale says.

The LBC presenter let rip at the European Council president in a passionate monologue on Monday night.

It’s after Mr Tusk said there was a “special place in hell” for Brexit leaders who campaigned for Leave without a plan on how to implement it.

Iain Dale hit back at Donald Tusk on Wednesday night. Picture: LBC/PA

His remarks have sparked a fierce backlash from Leave supporters, including Iain Dale.

He said the comments had backfired on a similar scale to when Barack Obama spoke out against Brexit during the EU referendum.

“If Mr Tusk thinks that people like me who voted for and continue to support Brexit are going to a special place in hell, well I look forward to having a chat with Mr Tusk when I meet him there,” Iain said.

Watch above.