Plaid Cymru leader tells Iain Dale that Labour's dominance in Wales is beginning to 'creak'

11 December 2019, 23:40 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 23:57

The leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price told Iain Dale that the Labour Party's dominance in Wales was beginning to 'creak'

The leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price also told Iain Dale that he thought Plaid Cymru ‘would win’ the upcoming 2021 elections in Wales.

He justified this by stating that ‘the Labour Party’s 100 year dominance is creeping’. The leader of Plaid Cymru said that ‘you can see it’ and ‘feel it’ in conversations across the doorstep in Wales.

Adam Price went on to say that the Labour Party have been in government for 20 years in Wales and when they ’point to the NHS crisis in England’, that Plaid Cymru can point to ‘the very same problem and worse’ in Wales.

The Welsh politician also told Iain Dale that there is a sense that there is now a ‘massive political opening’.

