Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale Challenged Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green over her response to the Government's £700m education catch-up plan in England.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced an additional £400 million of funding - on top of the £300 million pledged in January - to help pupils make up lost learning time following months of school closures.

The programme includes a one-off £302 million "Recovery Premium" for primary and secondary schools to support disadvantaged pupils.

Meanwhile, one-to-one and small group tutoring schemes will also be expanded as part of the recovery package.

Ms Green told Iain the plan was "half-baked" and doesn't go "far enough", adding that "we need to stop these piecemeal initiatives".

Iain then challenged the Shadow Education Secretary on what plan she would propose instead.

Among other measures, the Labour MP suggested the Government should programmes to support children's mental health and to ensure there is enough of a workforce to deliver support programmes for children.

She also called for children also "have resources to be learning and keeping up with their learning at home".