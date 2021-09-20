Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee
20 September 2021, 22:41
Columnist Polly Toynbee says Sir Keir Starmer would be the best Prime Minister since Tony Blair.
She made the remark while appearing as a panellist on LBC's Cross Question.
The Guardian columnist said: "We always look at all leaders of parties and wonder how they'll shape up to be Prime Minister.
"My own view is that if [Sir Keir Starmer] could get there, if he can get elected, he would be the best Prime Minister by far for many, many a long year, I would say.
"I'd say he'd be the best since Tony Blair."