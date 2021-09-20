Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

20 September 2021, 22:41

By Sam Sholli

Columnist Polly Toynbee says Sir Keir Starmer would be the best Prime Minister since Tony Blair.

She made the remark while appearing as a panellist on LBC's Cross Question.

The Guardian columnist said: "We always look at all leaders of parties and wonder how they'll shape up to be Prime Minister.

"My own view is that if [Sir Keir Starmer] could get there, if he can get elected, he would be the best Prime Minister by far for many, many a long year, I would say.

"I'd say he'd be the best since Tony Blair."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch again

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/09 | Watch again

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/09 | Watch again

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Another attempt has been made to serve Prince Andrew the legal papers.

Prince Andrew: Legal papers for sexual assault case sent to LA lawyer
Ben Wallace has launched the investigation.

Defence Secretary orders investigation over Afghan interpreter data breach
Boris Johnson spoke at the UN General Assembly.

Boris Johnson 'increasingly frustrated' over efforts to tackle climate crisis
Kwasi Kwarteng addressed MPs after holding talks with the industry on Monday.

No question of lights going out this winter, says Kwarteng amid gas price crisis
Joe Biden is set to make the announcement on Monday

US ditches travel ban for double jabbed UK and EU travellers

Boris Johnson has issued the criticism of the protesters who again brought the M25 to a standstill

PM insists M25 eco-protesters do not do 'any favours to their cause'
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby daughter

Princess Beatrice announces birth of baby daughter

Gas prices are set to soar and more companies are set to go out of business

Gas prices: What happens if my energy supplier goes bust?

LBC Views: Action is needed before more small energy suppliers go bust

LBC Views: Action is needed before more small energy suppliers go bust
How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills

How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills