Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

By Sam Sholli

Columnist Polly Toynbee says Sir Keir Starmer would be the best Prime Minister since Tony Blair.

She made the remark while appearing as a panellist on LBC's Cross Question.

The Guardian columnist said: "We always look at all leaders of parties and wonder how they'll shape up to be Prime Minister.

"My own view is that if [Sir Keir Starmer] could get there, if he can get elected, he would be the best Prime Minister by far for many, many a long year, I would say.

"I'd say he'd be the best since Tony Blair."