This country is bonkers: Angry caller rages at ex-Minister over Brexit bongs

16 January 2020, 08:05

This caller said the UK has gone bonkers after a campaign to raise half a million pounds to make Big Ben chime on Brexit day was launched.

It will cost £500,000 to ring the famous bell at 11pm on 31st January due to the renovation work currently being carried out on the Elizabeth Tower.

Leavers have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money to sound Big Ben when the UK leaves the EU at the end of this month.

But Sean called in to Iain Dale's Cross Question, where former Brexit Minister Suella Braverman was a panellist, and he didn't hold back in criticising the Bongs For Brexit fund.

Iain Dale's caller didn't hold back on his criticism for Bongs For Brexit
Iain Dale's caller didn't hold back on his criticism for Bongs For Brexit. Picture: LBC

He said: "It's £40,000 per bong for Big Ben. What have we got to celebrate with us coming out of Europe with 11 bongs?

"The country is bonkers, man. It's round the twist.

"Thousands of people could lose their jobs, is that something to celebrate?"

But Ms Braverman responded: "We're becoming the first nation to leave the European Union to forge a new destiny ourselves as a self-governing autonomous nation.

"There's huge possibilities for trade, for democracy, for law and order, for laws, for regulations, for migration. That's a great reason to celebrate.

"And I really hope that the bells in Big Ben do bong so that we ring in this bright new future."

