Air traffic control chaos: How to get compensation for delayed flights, and whether airlines owe you a refund

28 August 2023, 18:37

Passengers have faced enormous delays and cancellations
Passengers have faced enormous delays and cancellations. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Thousands of passengers whose flights have been cancelled or delayed by air traffic control chaos will be asking if they can get compensation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 500 flights were scrapped on Monday after a fault meant flight plans needed to be processed manually.

The problem has been identified and "remedied", according to National Air Traffic Services, but disruption is expected to last for at least the rest of Monday.

No definitive time frame has been put on when service will resume as normal.

Passengers will now be hoping they can get some kind of payback after their holiday plans were left in tatters, or they faced hours long delays before finally departing.

Read more: Air traffic control fault forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled 'identified & remedied' as passengers stranded

What are the rules on holiday compensation from airlines?

In terms of refunds for flights, airlines need to pay if flights are later than three hours but only if it is their fault.

This air traffic control problem could be defined as out of their hands and instead be considered "exceptional circumstances", so they may not need to pay out customers.

Passengers have been left stranded after air traffic control problems caused cancellations
Passengers have been left stranded after air traffic control problems caused cancellations. Picture: Alamy

Can I get any help from airlines after a long delay?

Airlines have to provide support for passengers if they face a "significant delay".

This is defined as more than two hours for flights under 1,500km, more than three hours for flights up to 3,500km, and more than four hours for flights further than that.

They must help with a reasonable amount of food and drink, which is usually given through vouchers.

Companies must refund the cost of calls, provide accommodation if travellers are left stuck overnight and offer transport there or back home.

However, if a passenger accepts an offer to travel later than the first available flight, or accepts a refund, they are no longer entitled to the food, drink or accommodation.

Delayed passengers could get help
Delayed passengers could get help. Picture: Alamy

The Civil Aviation Authority warned tourists on package holidays may lose their whole holiday if they decided not to go on their delayed outbound flight and should speak to their airline and tourism organiser.

"If you still want to travel then your airline must get you to your destination. You might have to be patient while they rearrange transport and rebook passengers, but the law says they must get you there," the Civil Aviation Authority said.

How can I claim compensation?

Passengers will need to go to their airline directly.

Travellers hoping to claim will be able to use their airlines' website to find a form to attempt to win compensation.

You will usually need to fill in the form and wait for a response. Whether the claim is successful will depend on whether airlines can say this problem was exceptional circumstances.

Passengers should need to input details of their flight, including how long their delay was and when they were due to depart.

Travel insurance may also provide another way to get some help. Some policies offer limited cover for delays.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scooter destroyed in wildfire

Greece reinforces firefighters as massive wildfire shows no sign of abating

Interior ministers of Poland and Baltic states

Poland and Baltic states warn Belarus they will close border if provoked

Elton John was taken to hospital after a fall

Elton John rushed to hospital after suffering from fall at villa in Nice

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to stand trial next year over bid to overturn election result

Police are trying to find Autumn and her father Simon Cooney

Urgent search for girl, 3, believed to be with her father police are hunting after assault as cops 'fear for her safety'

Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays

Air traffic control fault forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled 'identified & remedied' as passengers stranded

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish prosecutors launch sexual assault investigation against Luis Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso kiss

Shakira

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard honour at MTV Awards

US Marines Osprey aircraft

US marines remain in hospital after fatal aircraft crash in Australia

Migrants in Lesbos

Four children among five dead as migrant boats get into trouble off Greek coast

Ron DeSantis, centre, and his wife Casey bow their heads during a prayer at a vigil for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting

Florida governor Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn racist killings

Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays

UK airspace hit by failure of air traffic control systems - as BA 'cancels all domestic and European flights until 6pm'

Philip and Elaine Marco were the victims in the tragedy

Couple who died after driving car into flooded Merseyside road just days before 54th wedding anniversary named

Swedish raid house

Swede charged with spying for Russian military intelligence

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Suspended Spanish FA chief's mum 'locks herself in church and goes on hunger strike' over 'bloody hunt' against son

People burn photos showing Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli

Libya’s foreign minister suspended after meeting with Israeli counterpart

Latest News

See more Latest News

Suella Braverman

'We're exploring all options': Braverman refuses to rule out using electronic tags to track fleeing migrants
Ulez will cover all of London from Tuesday, August 29

'It's an expense too many': Labour shadow minister attacks Ulez the day before expansion comes into force
A traveller walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport

China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is home to Britain’s largest paediatric intensive care unit

Nurse arrested on suspicion of poisoning baby as probe launched into surge in fatalities at children's hospital
We may be in for a warmer-than-average September

Exact date 10-day heatwave to hit UK after washout Bank Holiday weekend

AP Poll Biden Trump Age

Trump’s lawyers to argue for trial to be delayed until 2026

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish FA interim president calls emergency meeting after boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal
The Home Secretary will issue police forces with new guidance to investigate all thefts in a new push to increase solution rates for low-level offenses.

Every theft should be investigated, Braverman tells police, as she threatens 'special measures' for failure
The group were escorted out of the Dominion Theatre during Sunday's performance to the delight of other theatregoers

West End show interrupted by police called to eject theatregoers in latest etiquette flashpoint
A man who was jailed after an incredible 144-bar chocolate stealing spree was caught on camera during the sugar heist.

Man jailed for stealing 144 chocolate bars in brazen sweet heist caught on camera

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit