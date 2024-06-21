'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity

Bardia Shojaeifard killed Alfie Lewis. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

A teenager who murdered 15-year-old schoolboy Alfie Lewis has been named publicly for the first time, after a judge lifted an anonymity order.

Bardia Shojaeifard, 15, killed Alfie near St Margaret’s Primary School in Horsforth, near Leeds, in November.

Shojaeifard, who was found guilty earlier this year following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, had been granted anonymity because of his age, but the judge said on Friday that there was a strong public interest in knowing who killed Alfie.

Mr Justice Cotter added that this would set an example to those who "believe possessing a knife is some sort of badge of honour".

He said that naming Shojaeifard would add to the "vitally important debate about the scourge of knife crime, among young people in particular".

Mr Justice Cotter said the public would be wondering how a young boy "from a loving and supportive family" could commit such an "extraordinary" crime "without forewarning or any warning signs save for some pictures of knives on his phone".

The fatal injury was a 14cm deep wound to Alfie's chest which punctured his heart, according to a post-mortem.

Alfie Lewis. Picture: Family handout

Shojaeifard had said that he was acting in self-defence when he pulled out a knife. But prosecutor Craig Hassall said that all of the witnesses were consistent in refuting this defence.

"None of them suggest that Alfie was in any way the aggressor, none of them suggest it was Alfie that attacked," he said.

"None of the witnesses heard Alfie shouting at or threatening [the defendant]. Not even [the defendant] says Alfie shouted at or threatened him."

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death of 15-year-old boy Alfie Lewis. Picture: Alamy

Alfie is said to have been involved in two disputes with the defendant, according to a witness.

One was a fight in which he intervened, pushing and telling the defendant off after he hit a girl.

The other was an incident in which the defendant is said to have thrown a firework at Alfie.

On the fatal day, Alfie was walking to meet his friends when he was attacked.

Mr Hassall told the court earlier: "Alfie did not get as far as meeting any of his friends that day.

"He was approached by (the defendant), and stabbed twice - once in the chest and once in the leg.

"He collapsed and died in the road close to the primary school in full view of scores of pupils leaving school and the people who were waiting to collect them."

Mr Hassall said: "(The defendant) then fled the scene, dropping the murder weapon in the road close to the primary school."

A nearby resident said after the stabbing: "I was very sad when I heard what had happened, it sounds like it's a waste of two lives."

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, added: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area.

"You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents.

"He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."