Ambassador to Spain wades into 'cultural appropriation' row over M&S ‘Spanish’ croquettes that are filled with paella

28 November 2023, 10:06

The ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has waded into the row
The ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has waded into the row. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK ambassador to Spain has waded into a 'cultural appropriation' row after Marks & Spencer introduced paella-filled 'Spanish croquettes' in its food halls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British food chain has introduced 'Spanish chorizo paella croquetas' that have been 'handmade in Spain' to its stores.

Paella is Spain's national dish, having originated in Valencia, though croquettes are traditionally considered to be French.

A row broke out after Spanish journalist, Simon Hunter, posted a picture of the new M&S dish with the caption: "NO! NO! NO!".

One Spaniard replied: "Let us call for consultation the ambassador of the country whose inhabitant has committed such ignominy. Right now."

After Hunter said he would "page" Hugh Elliot, the UK ambassador to Spain immediately replied.

He said: Chorizo, ¡si! (yes) Paella, ¡si! (yes) Croquetas, ¡si! ¡si! (yes) ¿Todo junto? (all together?)...M&S, what have you done?"

The product has continued to spark debate online, with one Spaniard even going as far as plotting 'revenge'.

"We should retaliate selling fish and chips soaked in tea or something of the sort. Any ideas?" he said.

UK ambassador to spain, Hugh Elliot
UK ambassador to spain, Hugh Elliot. Picture: Alamy
Croquettes are traditionally considered to be French
Croquettes are traditionally considered to be French. Picture: Getty
Paella is Spain's natural dish
Paella is Spain's natural dish. Picture: Getty

"This sounds wrong on so many levels," another said.

"How horrible! This is not Spanish food, it is Martian food," a fourth added.

APTOPIX Indonesia Rhino

Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born on Indonesian island

Kfir Bibas has been handed to a separate terror group, the IDF has claimed.

Hamas 'refuses to give youngest hostage back to Israel' and hands 10-month-old baby to separate terror group
Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show.

‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date
Nurses are angry at doctors being awarded a bumper pay deal

Nurses 'disgusted' as doctors reach bumper pay deal with government as they warn of more strikes
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame
Palestinians drive through Gaza City

More hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Amazon company logo

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Sunak snubbed Greece's PM over the Elgin Marbles

Sunak snubs Greek prime minister after he calls for Elgin Marbles to be returned and compares it to splitting Mona Lisa
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump set to give evidence again next month in civil fraud trial

