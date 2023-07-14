US Oppenheimer red carpet premiere cancelled after star-studded cast walks out in London

14 July 2023, 19:37 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 19:41

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.
Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Universal Pictures has cancelled the red carpet for the American premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer after the film's cast walked out in London.

On Thursday, stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon walked out on the film's premiere in London as the Hollywood actors strike got underway.

The stars walked out on the film premiere in Leicester Square to “write their picket signs”.

The screening had been brought forward by an hour on Thursday to avoid clashing with the actors' strike, as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) union announced the planned action.

It marks the first time in 63 years that the the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA will be on strike at the same time.

Now, the US premiere is set to be affected, with the red carpet cancelled, though the film will still be screened.

“In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of ‘Oppenheimer’ will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film,” a statement from Universal Pictures read.

Read More: From Deadpool to Avatar: All the films that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes

Earlier on Thursday SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 performers, had voted to recommend strike action unanimously as they failed to reach an agreement with Hollywood studios.

The guild said they received an “insulting and disrespectful” response to their demands from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Hollywood studios said the failed talks with the guild were “deeply disappointing”.

It said in a statement: "A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life".

Read more: Hollywood actors to strike alongside writers for first time in 60 years - forcing UK Oppenheimer premiere to reschedule

Hollywood stars arrived at the premiere for Oppenheimer on Thursday evening.
Hollywood stars arrived at the premiere for Oppenheimer on Thursday evening. Picture: Getty

"The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

Actors are demanding better pay and working conditions from streaming services, as well as reassurances that AI will not be used to replace actors in future.

"They've left us with no alternative," the union's executive director and chief negotiator said.

It is the first double-strike from both unions since 1960, while the last actor strike was in 1980.

The Directors Guild of America, a third union, will not participate in the strikes after successfully negotiating a deal in June.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have already been on strike for several months, affecting the production of TV programmes and movies across the industry.

A number of high-profile actors are set to join the actors strike, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Mark Ruffalo.

The strike was announced by union president Fran Drescher and will start at midnight Pacific Time in the US - 8am BST.

She said: "This is a very seminal hour for us.

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me ... it's a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people.

"This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall now we are all going to be in trouble.

"The jig is up AMPTP, we stand tall, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. You cannot exist without us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year

Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

Rapper Killed Young Dolph

Two suspects in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph to stand trial in March

There may be some time to wait before the sunshine returns to the UK

Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

Jesse Jackson Rainbow

Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organisation Rainbow PUSH

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

Man who stayed with his convicted wife for having sex with a 15-year-old pupil has opened up about their split.

‘I wouldn’t change it’: Man who stood by paedophile wife after conviction opens up about his decision to finally split

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump asks Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor

Sarah Somerset-How, 49, and George Webb, 40, have been jailed for 11 years

Woman and partner who enslaved vulnerable disabled husband in squalor jailed for 11 years

Obit Andre Watts

Pianist Andre Watts dies aged 77 of prostate cancer

Obama Threat Arrest

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama home indicted on firearms charges

Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected

From Deadpool to Avatar: All the movies and TV shows that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes

OceanGate has shut down its accounts on social media.

OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

14,000 people evacuated from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20

Shein RICO

Fast fashion retailer Shein faces lawsuit over ‘aggressive copyright violations’

France Bastille Day

France celebrates Bastille Day with extra police to prevent new unrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

De Niro Grandson Death Arrest

Woman ‘arrested on drug charges linked to De Niro grandson’s death’

Riders got stuck on the rollercoaster mid-air vertically.

Horrifying moment 100ft Alton Towers rollercoaster breaks down leaving thrill-seekers stuck vertically mid-air
Furious mum blasts Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road as her family fear missing a flight to go on holiday.

'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport
Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Serbia Kosovo

Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r)

Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy weeps as he is cleared of rape after retrial

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
Unite union has announced eight strike days at Gatwick airport over the summer holidays.

Gatwick airport set for 'inevitable' summer holiday chaos as staff announce eight days of strikes
Police are clamping down on catcallers

Anti-catcalling cops who fine men harassing women in the street £100 'will be deployed across London'
Greece Heat Wave

Acropolis closed to tourists temporarily as heatwave grips Greece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit