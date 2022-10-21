Andy Coulson: 'It's hard to see how a Boris comeback could possibly end well'

21 October 2022, 21:20 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 21:35

Boris Johnson could stand to be the next Conservative leader
Boris Johnson could stand to be the next Conservative leader. Picture: Getty
Andy Coulson

By Andy Coulson

The return of Boris Johnson is without doubt a good story… a comeback that will afford him a honeymoon period of at least 90 minutes, two hours at a push.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After that it will be BBAU - Boris Business As Usual… and there are a fair number of significant problems that await including the ongoing Privileges Committee inquiry, inevitable fresh resignations and, closer to home, a serious rethinking of the Johnson personal finances for 2023.

That lucrative book will have to go on hold. But the lure of the Downing Street lectern may well be too much for him to resist and he has no doubt already penned the opening line to his PM 2.0 press conference… “Now, where were we folks?”

Read more: 'Boris is up for it': Johnson flying home on Saturday to launch extraordinary comeback to No.10, ally claims

Read more: More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

But however much the party re-convinces itself that Boris is the mystical Only One Who Can Win – that he is the opponent Labour fear the most - it’s hard to see how this could possibly end well.

I talked about life after Liz with the former Chancellor George Osborne on my podcast Crisis What Crisis?

His view was that the Tories after 12 years in office have almost certainly reached the end of the road.

George, who was clear that Rishi Sunak would be the right choice to take on the almost impossible challenge of proving him wrong, said this about Liz Truss: “After the mini Budget she hid away. She didn’t come out and talk about it. Why let Jeremy Hunt make all those announcements?

Boris Johnson's come back could be ill-advised, Andy Coulson has said
Boris Johnson's come back could be ill-advised, Andy Coulson has said. Picture: Getty

"She should have been standing next to him... she should have been out there confronting the public, confronting the media, doing the interviews. We barely saw her."

Read more: Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite

But perhaps most damning was his view of the Opposition: “The Labour Party now look pretty sensible. Together, united, focused on winning. Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper – they look like people who could be a Government. And the Tories increasingly don’t look like that.”

Boris may well decide he has unfinished business with the Tory party. What he should be pondering before he takes the plunge is who, after they’ve scanned the initial headlines, will really give a monkeys? 

Boris Johnson giving a press conference in the Covid-19 pandemic
Boris Johnson giving a press conference in the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

Because the real cost of the last six years of Tory chaos is a fundamental detachment from reality and real people’s lives.

In other words that the public may well have concluded, whichever cast member takes the lead in the next act of this farce, that they will not be buying a ticket.

Andy Coulson is host of the www.crisiswhatcrisis.com podcast and Founder of strategic advisory firm www.coulsonpartners.com

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Benjamin Mendy (L) and Louis Saha Matturie (R) both deny multiple counts of rape

Benjamin Mendy trial: footballer's 'fixer' allegedly raped woman after Nando's date

British people no longer have Covid-19 restrictions when going to Spain

Spain finally drops Covid restrictions for British holidaymakers in time for half-term

US Kanye West Parler

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report

School Shooting Michigan

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students

Boris Johnson is 'up for running for PM' and is flying home, an ally has said

'Boris is up for it': Johnson flying home on Saturday to launch extraordinary comeback to No.10, ally claims

Trump Legal Troubles

Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to appear before the investigating committee

Donald Trump ordered to appear before committee investigating Capitol riot

Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ last year

Londoners paid nearly £400,000 extra per day after Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

US Chess Championship

Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Boris Johnson resigned for 'partygate' earlier this year, which sparked a series of protests (R)

More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

The price of a Tesco meal deal has gone up to £3.40 for Clubcard customers

'Worst thing to ever happen to this country': Tesco puts up price of meal deal

Italy Politics

Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government

Timothy King

Man jailed for raping teenage girl in the West End, in 'predatory and harrowing' alleyway attack

Capitol Riot Bannon

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Cabinet ministers have come out in support of Boris.

Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite

Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Latest News

See more Latest News

Haiti Daily Life

UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

Abigail White in her police mugshot (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r)

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Bystanders stepped in to stop the attack

Moment bystanders ‘throw tables and chairs’ to stop knifeman after woman pushing buggy stabbed in London street
George Orwell

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

The Police Federation chairman has called for more funding to help prevent assaults on officers

'I challenge anyone to walk in our shoes': Officers suffer 'horrific mental scars' says Police Fed chairman
Protesters against the controversial decision to deport refugees to Rwanda

Government’s ‘last resort’ airline pulls out of Rwanda scheme

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019

Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Police arrested 16 Just Stop Oil protesters

Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit