MP in Jeremy Corbyn's Independent Alliance blames Kemi Badenoch's 'Islamist' slur for death threat

Ayoub Khan, the MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, has told LBC that he received a death threat. Picture: Twitter

By Henry Riley

LBC can exclusively reveal that the ‘Independent Alliance’ MP Ayoub Khan received a death threat via a letter on Monday.

Ayoub Khan, the MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, has told LBC that he received a death threat in the form of a threatening letter earlier this week.

Mr Khan, who was announced earlier this week as one of five members of the Independent Alliance group of MPs alongside Jeremy Corbyn, defeated longstanding Labour MP Khalid Mahmoud at July’s election.

The newly elected MP has blamed Conservative MP and leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch for “dangerous”, “disingenuous” and “disrespectful” comments contributing to the threats he has faced.

In a leadership campaign speech on Monday Kemi Badenoch, the Shadow Business Secretary, told Conservative members “when everyone was talking about the five new MPs from Reform UK. I was far, far more worried about the five new MPs elected on the back of sectarian, Islamist politics, alien ideas that have no place here”.

Asked about those comments, Ayoub Khan told LBC “what is dangerous is the death threats I have received this week”

“She [Kemi Badenoch] should reflect on what she said, as someone who sits in parliament. There ought to be some responsibility. Her comments fuel hatred in society.”

Mr Khan added “It’s not only disrespectful to parliamentarians but to our constituents. They are disingenuous and utter nonsense to suggest I have led a campaign targeting one specific community”

When you look at what people like Kemi Badenoch has said very recently about us [Independent MPs], [it is] very divisive and dangerous comments which fuel hatred in our society”

LBC has seen the letter in question, received just hours after Mrs Badenoch's speech, which has now been passed and referred to the Metropolitan Police.

It is understood that the literature was collected by the Met Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection team, and is expected to be considered as part of Operation Bridger - the nationwide police operation to protect MPs.

Asked about the incident in question, Ayoub Khan told LBC "I received a letter which is been given to the police to look into, it really ties in with the sort of comments made by Kemi Badenoch”.

A source close to Mr Khan said that the MP had also "repeatedly been called a terrorist and terror sympathiser online and on social media".

LBC also understands that Ayoub Khan held a meeting with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Tuesday morning to discuss the incident. A spokesperson for the Speaker said they would not comment on security issues.

Kemi Badenoch MP has been approached for comment.