Barclays announce 12 more bank branches across England and Wales will close in August - the full list

By Chris Samuel

Barclays has announced plans to close another 12 branches across England and Wales weeks after confirming that 15 sites would be shutting for good in July.

The latest set of closures will take place in August, in a further blow for customers who prefer to do their banking face-to-face.

It will see two sites shut for good in Birmingham with branches in Windsor, Worksop, Biggleswade and Frome also expected to close for business, meaning customers will have to seek out other locations for in-person services.

Barclays branches in Brecon, Newark, Framlingham, Diss, Harleston and Wilmslow are also set to pull down the shutters, as banks move their services online.

The latest announcement means that the bank will close at least 122 sites by the end of the year, including eight that closed this month.

Barclays says it has decided to close the branches due to drops in the number of people doing their banking in-person, with customers choosing to make use of their online banking services instead.

A Barclays spokesperson said: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."

The following branches are to be closed in August: