Beautician, 29, leaves mum scarred after smashing wine glass in her face for pointing out they dated same man

Chelsea Orrock. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 29-year-old beautician has left a mother scarred after smashing a wine glass in her face for commenting on an ex during a night out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chelsea Orrock, from South Shields, South Tyneside, lost her temper during a night out in June 2022, when the victim mentioned they had dated the same person years before.

She threw the wine glass "forcibly" at the woman, with it smashing into her face.

The victim suffered a cut from her lip to cheek and was left with permanent scarring, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Orrock admitted unlawful wounding and was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete 90 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 130 hours unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation.

Read more: Former Met Police officer found guilty of multiple rapes and kidnap while serving in ‘sickening’ case

Read more: More than 1,000 evacuated after WW2-era bomb discovered at Plymouth home during garden building work

Chelsea Orrock. Picture: Facebook

Recorder Jason Pitter KC said: "You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

"The circumstances seem to be you were unable to control your feelings, emotions, passions, centering around a man and you dealt with that by lashing out with a glass.

"That is a really serious offence. Not just the fact it's a weapon in the context of a drinking environment where other people could have been hurt but you were fortunate, just as fortunate as the complainant in this case, that the injuries were not more serious.

"You only need to look in the newspapers to see how this can result in loss of sight and other serious injuries. You were too wrapped up in your own emotions to see that."

Chelsea Orrock. Picture: Facebook

The court heard that the pair had been on separate nights out when the altercation occurred.

Prosecutor Ian Cook said: "The complainant commented she and her partner used to go out with each other at school.

"The defendant had a wine glass in her hand and she threw that, forcibly, towards the victim, striking her to the left side of her face.

"The glass smashed."

The woman was rushed to hospital and received stitches for the cut. She told the court she had been left "disfigured" and had nerve damage.

"I feel like people are always looking at my scar when I talk to them. I look at the floor during conversations as a result," the victim said.

"I try to avoid leaving the house."

Defending, Sam Faulks said Orrock "bitterly regrets her actions concerning what she did that night", adding: "She has demonstrated a proper level of insight into her offending."