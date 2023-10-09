Glasgow man becomes second Brit confirmed dead in Israel in Hamas attacks, as family mourns

Bernard Cowan was confirmed to have died by his family. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A Scottish man has become the second British person confirmed to have died in Israel in the attacks by Hamas.

Bernard Cowan, from Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire, is among 700 Israelis to have been killed by the attacks over the weekend. More than 100 people are thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Israel is bombing Gaza in retaliation to the attack and putting it under siege, while the US is moving in warships in the Mediterranean. Some 500 Palestinians have died so far.

Mr Cowan's family said: "We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

"We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed."

Nathanel Young was also killed. Picture: Facebook

His brother, Colin Cowan, said earlier: "Yesterday my brother was murdered by the terrorist Hamas.

"He was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and would go out of his way to help others. We are all heartbroken."

His sister Laura added: "Yesterday my dear brother Bernard was shot dead murdered by Hamas."

His cousin Simon Gordon said that Mr Cowan was "murdered in cold blood in his home."

He added: "And when I thought the shock of what happened in Israel yesterday couldn't get worse.

"I find out a cousin was killed. Bernard Cowan, nice guy, kids etc. Gone."

Jake Marlowe is also missing. Picture: Facebook

News of Mr Cowan's death comes after Nathanel Young, 20, a British soldier in the Israeli Defence Force, was also confirmed to have been killed.

The number of British people thought to be missing or dead could rise to more than ten, according to multiple media reports.

Twenty-six-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is also missing.

Meanwhile Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German girlfriend, Carolin Bohl, have not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the West mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office said: "We don't comment on individual consular cases.

"However, we can confirm we are in contact with, and assisting, the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs.

"The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice which is updated regularly."

