Blindfolded concert attack 'suspects' dragged into Moscow building to face interrogation over shooting that killed 137. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Three alleged suspects accused of carrying out a Moscow concert shooting that left 137 dead have been dragged blindfolded into the Russian investigation committee’s headquarters in Moscow.

The three men will face interrogation over the mass killing that saw the Crocus City Hall erupt in flames, leaving it almost entirely destroyed.

Pictures airing on Russian state television showed the three men handcuffed with their eyes tightly covered. They were frogmarched into the building by officials in camouflage.

Footage also shows two of the men with their legs spread, hunched over, with their heads pushed against a wall. Their hands are cuffed behind their backs.

It comes after footage appeared on Telegram - a messaging app popular for news coverage in Russia - purporting to show the brutal arrest of one of the suspects in the Bryansk area. He was fleeing from an escape vehicle, it was claimed.

A suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting on Friday is escorted inside the Russian Investigative Committee headquarters in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

A suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting on Friday, right, stands inside the Russian Investigative Committee headquarters in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

The footage of the alleged arrest - which appeared on a Kremlin-aligned channel - showed the man marched out of the wooded area. His face is covered in blood and he appears to have a bloody ear, as he tries to speak in Russian.

A separate video - again published by a regime-aligned outlet, this time by Russian state TV editor Margarita Simonyan - showed a man lying on his stomach and his hands tied behind his back.

A man in a camouflage uniform has his boot beneath the alleged suspect's face.

Russian authorities arrested four suspected attackers on Saturday, officials said, as Putin said in a night-time address to the nation that among 11 people were suspected of involvement in the attack.

He has also tried to blame Ukraine for the attack, despite Islamic State taking responsibility. Putin said the attackers were being helped across the border by "the Ukrainian side", but did not provide any evidence.

A US National Security Council spokesperson said: "ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever."

But Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response: "If only they could sort out the assassination of their own President Kennedy so quickly.

"But no, for more than 60 years, they have not been able to find out who killed him.

"Or maybe ISIS too? Or will they delay for another 60 years with specifics, playing with any 'constructive uncertainty'?"

Fire in the Crocus City Hall building, with law enforcement officers at the scene. Picture: Alamy

A view of the Crocus City Hall in the town of Krasnogorsk in the aftermath of the fire. Picture: Alamy

Following the claims, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful for those who call "a spade a spade".

He thanked those who refuse to "let Russia deceive the world through propaganda and blackmail".

The president said Ukraine must win the war because it is the only way to "reliably protect human lives".

Zelensky accused Russia and Putin of bringing about "death and pain, not life, adding: "Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland and will continue to do so."

The attack was the deadliest on Russian soil in years. Rescuers are still continuing to search the damaged building with some families still unaware if members who went to the event targeted by gunmen on Friday are alive.

The onslaught on the Moscow concert hall on Friday night saw armed men opened fire and set the building ablaze, killing at least 133 people.

This was the latest in a series of bombings and sieges that have unsettled and outraged Russians during Vladimir Putin's nearly quarter-century as either prime minister or president.

Video showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising through the night sky. The street was lit up by the blinking blue lights of dozens of fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles, as fire helicopters buzzed overhead to dump water on the blaze that took hours to contain.

Videos posted by Russian media and on messaging app channels showed men toting assault rifles shooting screaming people at point-blank range. One video showed a man in the auditorium saying the assailants had set it on fire, as gunshots rang out incessantly.

Guards at the concert hall did not have guns, and some could have been killed at the start of the attack, Russian media reported.