Britain's obesity capital revealed as shocking statistics show two-thirds of adults at least overweight

Britain's obesity capital has been revealed.

By Will Taylor

Britain's obesity capital has been revealed after statistics showed two thirds of British adults are at least overweight.

Research by Now Patient, an NHS prescription service, has revealed where the largest proportion of people designated overweight or obese live.

Top of the list is Blaenau Gwent, in southern Wales, where 79.9% of adults are classed as such.

That is followed by nearby Merthyr Tyfdil, where 77% are either overweight or obese.

Thurrock, in Essex, makes third, with 76.8% of adults are in that category – which is also the highest in England.

Across the UK, the fourth highest proportion was found in Stockton-on-Tees, with 76.8%, followed by East Ayrshire and the Orkney Island, Scotland's highest-ranked places, where the proportion is 75%.

The rest are Tamworth, in Staffordshire, with 74.9%, Hartlepool with 74.6%, Knowsley, Merseyside, with 74%, Torfaen in Wales with 73.9%, and North East Derbyshire with 73.8%.

The areas with the lowest proportion of overweight or obese people was Islington, the affluent area of North London.

It was joined at the foot of the list by other parts of the capital, including Westminster, with 45.3%, Richmond 45.5% and Kensington and Chelsea on 46.4%.

The full list for England:

Thurrock, Essex - 76.3%

Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham - 75.8%

Tamworth, Staffordshire - 74.9%

Hartlepool, County Durham - 74.9%

Knowsley, Merseyside - 74%

North East Derbyshire - 73.8%

Blaenau Gwent topped the UK list of Britain's most obese places. Picture: Alamy

Cannock Chase, Staffordshire - 73.7%

Wigan, Greater Manchester - 73.7%

Harlow, Essex - 73.5%

Boston, Lincolnshire - 73.4%

Burnley, Lancashire - 73.4%

Wales:

Blaenau Gwent - 79.9%

Merthyr Tydfil - 77%

Torfaen - 73.9%

Bridgend - 71.2%

Carmarthenshire - 68.2%

Caerphilly - 67.7%

Neath Port Talbot - 63.4%

Denbighshire - 63.4%

Ceredigion - 63.2%

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 62%

Scotland:

East Ayrshire - 75%

Orkney Islands - 75%

Dumfries and Galloway - 72%

Highland - 71%

Moray - 71%

Na h-Eileanan Siar - 71%

West Dunbartonshire - 71%

Aberdeenshire - 71%

North Ayrshire - 70%

North Lanarkshire - 70%

It comes as Rishi Sunak announced £40m will be spent on a two-year pilot of weight-loss drugs which will test if they can be made available to more people.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said they could help contribute to reductions in knock-on effects from being obese, including diabetes and cancer.