28 October 2024, 09:58

British soap star arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys as police swoop in to seize computers.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British soap star who's alleged to be a household name has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys.

Police swooped on the soap star's home earlier this month according to reports, over a string of alleged child sex offences.

The force is said to have taken away computers and documents in evidence following the raid on the star's home, who cannot currently be named for legal reasons.

Reports suggest the allegations date back to the 1990s.

The unnamed star, who is believed to have a major role on a British TV soap, is said to have denied the allegations against them.

The actor has since been released on bail.

Close-up silhouette of a man's head in black and white. Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Picture: Alamy

According to reports by The Sun, police attended the actor's home following accusations of paedophilia in early October.

The star's family are said to have been left 'stunned' by the allegations.

It's claimed the actor has had major roles in a host of popular British soaps in recent years.

A police spokesperson said: 'A man has been arrested on suspicion of historical child sex offences involving five victims.

"Officers investigating allegations relating to the 1990s detained a man.

'He was arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences relating to five men who were teenage boys at the time of the alleged offending.

'He has been conditionally bailed while enquiries continue.'

