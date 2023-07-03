Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire as 'hero dad' seriously hurt trying to save them

Scott Peden tried to save his family. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A "hero dad" has been badly injured trying to save his family from a house fire that killed his partner and two children.

Oliver Peden, four, and Lily Peden, eight, died after being taken to hospital following the blaze in Cambridge early on Friday.

Gemma Germeney, 31, who has been described as having a "heart of gold", died in the fire.

Scott Peden, who is in his 30s, has been taken to hospital and has suffered life-threatening injuries.

A child at a neighbouring home has also been taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation but he is not seriously injured.

One resident told The Sun: "Gemma loved her kids to bits, she was a devoted mum and she had a heart of gold.

"We heard that her partner Scott had tried to rescue them all when the fire broke out in the middle of the night.

Tributes have been paid to the family after the blaze. Picture: Facebook

"He was a hero, but he couldn't save them. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Another neighbour described how he was woken up by alarm when the fire broke out at about 1am.

He said he only realised how serious the blaze was when stretchers were brought out of the home.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews joined firefighters at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's area commander Stuart Smith said the fire was "a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people".

Scott was injured in the fire. Picture: Facebook

"Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family," he added.

"It's just heartbreaking."

He said it would have a "huge impact on the local community" and a fire safety team visited residents to give them information and provide reassurance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire City Council said: "People will be shocked and distressed to hear about this incident in their local community and we are working to provide support to those people who have been directly affected, including the occupants of neighbouring properties.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and all of the people who have been affected."

An investigation into the fire is under way.